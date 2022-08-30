How to help Pakistan’s flood victims

Flooding caused by torrential monsoon rains have claimed more than 1,100 lives in Pakistan since June, while millions have been left stranded and desperate for immediate aid.

Pakistan has received nearly three times the national 30-year average this season. A third of the nation’s land is under water, and more than 33 million Pakistanis, nearly 14 percent of the population, have been affected by the ongoing deluge, according to the United Nations and the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan.

About 735,000 livestock have been lost and more than 2 million acres of agricultural farmlands have been damaged — a significant toll for Pakistan’s agricultural sector, which accounts for almost a fifth of the nation’s GDP and employs more than a third of the nation’s workers.

Pakistan’s top climate official, Sherry Rehman, called the crisis a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.”

“Pakistan was already facing the disastrous effects of climate change,” Rehman said at a news conference Thursday. “Now the most devastating monsoon rains in a decade are causing incessant destruction across the country.”

“Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Tuesday in an appeal for $160 million in aid. “Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country.”

Guterres called upon the international community to “step up in solidarity and support the people of Pakistan in their hour of need.” Funds would help provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and health services.

USAID also announced Tuesday that it would send an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to Pakistan. The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund already approved $3 million for urgent health, food security, water, sanitation and nutrition services in flood-affected areas last week. The money will go to help an estimated 90,000 Pakistanis who have been the most affected.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s government has pledged to make payments to each family affected by the flood in the Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance program, more than 6 billion rupees, roughly equivalent to $74.7 million, have already been dispensed to more than 250,000 families.

As the flood-ravaged country waits for more assistance from around the world, here are some ways you can contribute.

How to help

UNICEF is seeking donations to supply health services, water and hygiene kits to victims of flooding in the country.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society is monitoring the response and asking for donations. The organization runs seven provincial and 92 district branches in Pakistan.

The International Medical Corps has reportedly provided enough medical supplies for at least 4,500 patients within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and are giving out water purification tablets to combat the spread of water-borne illnesses. You can offer financial support here.

The Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan nonprofit has opened a flood emergency relief appeal to buy food, tents and tarpaulins, as well as fund medical camps. Overseas donations can be made through their international partners, including Aghosh USA and Aghosh UK.

Muslim Aid Pakistan established its own flood emergency fund with support from Muslim Aid UK, USA and the Start Network. The non-governmental organization says they have assisted 29,325 Pakistanis thus far.

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s foundation, created in 2014, has set up a relief operation in the country’s Balochistan province. Its flood relief drives have helped more than 4,000 households throughout the Sindh and Balochistan provinces by distributing food rations and overseeing a medical camp, according to the organization’s website.

How to avoid charity scams