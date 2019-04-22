How to help victims of the Sri Lanka bombings

At least 290 people have died and hundreds more are wounded after a series of Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka. The blasts, largely centered in and around the capital Colombo, targeted churches and luxury hotels. Officials said seven members of a domestic militant group, which may also have international ties, carried out the coordinated explosions.

The majority of the victims were Sri Lankan, but Tourism Minister John Amaratunga has put the foreign death toll at 31 — a more conservative estimate than the foreign ministry’s estimate of 39. Three of the hotels and one church in particular, St. Anthony’s Shrine, were popular tourist sites. Countries including the United States, China and the United Kingdom have confirmed that they lost citizens in the attack.

The Sri Lankan government has declared Tuesday, April 23 a national day of mourning.

Here’s a look at a few ways you can help the victims of the bombings.

Sri Lanka Red Cross Society. The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society is taking donations here. Its fundraising goal is $50,000.

Kind Hearted Lankans. Kind Hearted Lankans is a registered charity in Australia. While it has exceeded its original fundraising GoFundMe goal, people can also contact the charity directly via their website to find out other ways to help.

Sri Lanka National Blood Transfusion. The National Blood Transfusion in Sri Lanka is seeking local donors. People local to Sri Lanka can find a blood bank here.

GoFundMe. There are a growing number of fundraisers on GoFundMe claiming to be for Sri Lankan relief efforts. You should carefully vet and donate with caution to campaigns that have not yet been verified by GoFundMe.

This story is developing and will be updated.