How you can help people in Afghanistan

In the aftermath of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in August and the Taliban’s takeover of its government, a human rights crisis has ballooned. As the country experiences a drought and a harsh winter, the global community has cut off non-humanitarian aid, frozen the government’s assets abroad and imposed harsh sanctions.

More than 3.5 million people have been displaced by the crisis, and many Afghans are without jobs, money or enough food. As of early December, according to the U.N., nearly 23 million people are facing extreme hunger, and 9 million are at risk of famine in the country. Here’s a roundup of some of the organizations that are working inside the country in an effort to deliver aid to people in Afghanistan.

How to avoid charity scams

Avoid unfamiliar agencies and websites. There is a history of scammers creating websites that look like donation pages after a major tragedy, but in reality were a scam. Make sure that where you’re donating is a legitimate organization or a group that has a proven record of delivering aid.

Beware of phone calls and emails soliciting donations.

Do your research to determine if organizations are legitimate. Charity Navigator lists reputable organizations. GreatNonprofits and Give Well have reviews of nonprofit groups and can help you see how much of your money goes directly to relief.