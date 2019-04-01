What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

An gay pride flag waiving high in the air in Ontario, Canada. Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images
By —

Associated Press

Human rights group urges Lebanon to abolish anti-LGBT law

World

BEIRUT — Human Rights Watch is urging Lebanon to abolish a law criminalizing homosexuality after the top military prosecutor declined to prosecute a “sodomy” case.

The rights group called the decision, which was publicized Monday, a “positive development.”

READ MORE: LGBTQ activists report new wave of detentions, torture and killings of gay people in Chechnya

A decades-old law punishes sexual relations “contrary to nature” with up to one year in prison. But it is rarely enforced in Lebanon, which is less conservative than other countries in the region. Civilian courts have challenged the law in recent years, but this is the first such challenge from a military prosecutor.

The English-language Daily Star reported Monday that a top military prosecutor declined to charge four service members for violating the law. He told the paper the law does not explicitly criminalize “sodomy.”

His office was not available for comment.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 29 You may not believe the Mueller report no matter what it says

  2. Read Apr 01 House Oversight Committee to issue subpoena over White House security clearances

  3. Read Apr 01 AP fact check: Trump’s exaggerations about the Russia probe

  4. Watch Mar 31 Climate change pushes Florida’s mangroves north

  5. Read Apr 01 How Brexit became a ‘glass cliff’ for Theresa May

New film ‘Boy Erased’ explores the ‘self-hatred’ dealt by gay conversion programs

Nation Nov 12

The Latest