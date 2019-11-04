Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
A woman walks in front of new murals of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran November 2, 2019. Photo by Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran unveils anti-American murals at former U.S. Embassy

World

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has unveiled new murals painted on exterior walls of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran ahead of the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the embassy.

Among the paintings is a depiction of the Statue of Liberty with a cut-off arm and the shooting down of a U.S. drone, which is illustrated with bats flying out of it. They can be seen by drivers and pedestrians passing by.

Iran will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Embassy takeover on Monday by staging a rally in front of the compound.

The embassy in downtown Tehran remains frozen in time since 1979, when revolutionary students took over the compound after Washington allowed ousted Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to leave the country and travel to the U.S. for medical treatment.

