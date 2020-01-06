What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Iraqi PM urges U.S. cooperation to prevent war

Iraq’s caretaker prime minister has met with the U.S. ambassador to say cooperation is key to prevent “sliding towards an open war” between the U.S. and Iran.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi said the U.S. must also work with Iraq to bring about the withdrawal of American troops from Iraqi soil.

He told U.S. Ambassador Matthew Tueller on Monday that relations with Washington must be built on a “sound basis.”

Tensions in Iraq and the wider Middle East are at a boiling point, after the U.S. killed Iran’s top general last week in an airstrike in Baghdad.

Iraq’s parliament voted Sunday to expel U.S. and foreign troops in the wake of the killing.

Baghdad has for years worked to balance its alliances with both the U.S. and Iran.

U.S. forces were in Iraq to help fight against Islamic State militants and train Iraqi forces.

