Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a session of the upper house of parliament over the ongoing government crisis, in Rome, Italy on August 20, 2019. Photo by Yara Nardi/Reuters
Italy’s prime minister resigns after losing party support

World

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has told senators he is handing in his resignation because his right-wing coalition partner, the League party led by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, has decided to yank its support for the populist government.

Conte said he will go later Tuesday to officially inform Italian President Sergio Mattarella of his decision. Mattarella, as head of state, could ask Conte to stay on and try to find an alternative majority in Parliament, or accept his resignation and see if some other leader can forge an alternative coalition.

Failing that, Mattarella could dissolve Parliament, setting the stage for a new general election as early as October.

