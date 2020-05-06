#GivingTuesday

How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
A panel of judges of the Israeli Supreme Court wear face masks as they address a discussion on a petition asking whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a government legally and publicly when indictments are filed against him on a charges of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust, at the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem May 4, 2020. Photo by Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS
Netanyahu may form government while under indictment, Israeli Supreme Court rules

World

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may form a new government while under indictment.

The decision clears the way for Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz, to proceed with the formation of their emergency government.

The court also upheld the coalition agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz, which will require new legislation. A group of nonprofit advocacy organizations had challenged the legality of the deal.

“We did not find any legal reason to prevent Netanyahu from forming a government,” the court said.

Netanyahu and Gantz declared that they hope to swear in the new government May 13.

