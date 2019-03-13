What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Men carry a boy who was rescued at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria. Photo by Temilade Adelaja/Reuters
Nigeria school building collapses, trapping children inside

World

Rescue efforts are underway in Nigeria after a three-story school building collapsed while classes were in session. Scores of children are thought to be inside.

Associated Press video from the scene on Wednesday shows at least one dust-covered child being carried out of the rubble. Onlookers crowd around in the densely populated neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

They cheered as the child was lifted out. But the crowd quieted as another child was freed but was not moving.

It is not yet clear how many children have been pulled from the rubble, and how many have survived. Scores were thought to be inside when the three-story building containing a school went down.

Building collapses are all too common in Nigeria, where new construction often goes up without regulatory oversight.

