North Korea launches rocket, likely 2nd attempt on spy satellite

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Leave your feedback
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said Thursday that North Korea has launched a long-range rocket.
South Korea’s military said in a statement that the launch involved what the North called “a space launch vehicle.” It gave no further details. But it is likely be the North’s second attempt to put a spy satellite into space.
Earlier this week, Japanese officials said North Korea told it that the North plans to launch a satellite in the coming days.
In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea had has since vowed to make a second attempt.
Support Provided By:
Learn more