#GivingTuesday

Double your gift to PBS
NewsHour by Midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

DONATE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the XIX United Russia Party Congress in Moscow, Russia, November 23, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS.
By —

Associated Press

Putin signs bill targeting journalists and bloggers

World

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law Monday that gives the government the right to register bloggers, journalists and social media users as foreign agents.

The bill extends an existing law involving foreign-funded media outlets. That was adopted in 2017 in response to the decision by the U.S. Justice Department to label the Russian state-funded RT television a foreign agent.

The new law can apply to anyone who distributes content produced by media outlets registered as foreign agents and receives payments from abroad. Individuals registered as foreign agents will be subject to additional government scrutiny.

The move has been criticized by many in Russia for restricting freedom of expression in the country even further and allowing the authorities to crack down on dissent.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Dec 01 Mac DeMarco is surviving as an indie artist in a digital age

  2. Read Nov 29 Loved ‘The Overstory’? Richard Powers recommends 26 other books on trees

  3. Read Nov 21 The Plastic Problem

  4. Watch Nov 29 Shields and Brooks on impeachment public opinion, shifting 2020 Democratic race

  5. Read Dec 02 Putin signs bill targeting journalists and bloggers

The Latest