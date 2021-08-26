Sen. Menendez calls Kabul situation ‘a full-fledged humanitarian crisis’

WASHINGTON — Sen. Robert Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, in a statement called the situation unfolding in Kabul “a full-fledged humanitarian crisis.”

He said that “U.S. government personnel, already working under extreme circumstances, must secure the airport and complete the massive evacuation of Americans citizens and vulnerable Afghans desperately trying to leave the country.”

“I understand that American personnel were among the casualties and my prayers are with the victims of this cowardly attack and their families,” Menendez said. “As we wait for more details to come in, one thing is clear: We can’t trust the Taliban with Americans’ security.”

