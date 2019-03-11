What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Top EU official: Revised Brexit deal ‘is the best possible’

European Union chief Jean-Claude Juncker says both the EU and the British government are fully behind revisions intended to break the political deadlock over a proposed deal on Brexit.

Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said late Monday after talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May that lawmakers in the U.K.’s parliament now “have a fundamental choice to make” by approving or rejecting the withdrawal agreement.

The House of Commons overwhelmingly rejected the original agreement in January. May has been seeking changes from the EU that might persuade enough lawmakers to back the deal.

Another vote is scheduled for Tuesday.

Juncker said “the agreement today is the best possible” and warned “there will be no new negotiations. It is this.”

