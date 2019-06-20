Trump offers help for Canadians held in China during Trudeau meeting

President Donald Trump is offering to intervene on Canada’s behalf to bring up the plight of two Canadians held in China when he meets with China’s president Xi Jinping next week.

Trump is meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and was asked Thursday by reporters if he would discuss the Canadian detainees when meeting with Xi.

“I would, at Justin’s request. I will absolutely bring it up,” Trump said. He added that “anything I can do to help Canada I will be doing.”

Beijing detained ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei. She was arrested Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities who want her to face fraud charges.