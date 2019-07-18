What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Trump says U.S. warship destroyed Iranian drone

World

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Trump says it’s the latest “hostile” action by Iran. He’s calling on other countries to condemn what he says are Iran’s attempts to disrupt the freedom of navigation and global commerce in the strategic waterway in the Persian Gulf region.

Trump says the USS Boxer took defensive action after the drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The president says the drone threatened the safety of the American ship and its crew.

Iran recently shot down a U.S. drone that it said was flying over Iran. Trump called off a planned retaliatory airstrike at the last minute.

This story is developing and will be updated.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 18 What Americans think of Trump’s ‘go back’ to your country tweets

  2. Read Jul 18 WATCH: Trump says he was ‘not happy’ with ‘send her back’ chant

  3. Read Jul 17 AP fact check: Trump assails and misquotes Omar at rally

  4. Watch Jun 17 All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes

  5. Watch Jul 17 Trump’s racist tweets and the ‘politics of distraction’

The Latest