Trump will ‘no longer deal’ with UK ambassador after cables called administration ‘dysfunctional’

World

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will “no longer deal” with the British ambassador to the United States following the leak of frank cables assessing his administration.

Trump says of the ambassador, Kim Darroch, “I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S.” He tweets, “We will no longer deal with him.”

Darroch’s cables branded Trump’s administration “dysfunctional” and “inept.” He also said there are doubts about whether the White House “will ever look competent” and that the only way to communicate with Trump is by being simple and blunt.

The leaked documents were published by the Mail on Sunday, and pointed to stress in the “special relationship” between the U.S. and the U.K. that has held strong since World War II.

