Democratic National Convention

Day 3

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Live

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush in 12 minutes

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff in 1 hour

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 3 in 2 hours

Sen. Kamala Harris, vice presidential nominee

Former President Barack Obama

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Flags of member nations in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York. Photo by Michael Gottschalk/Photothek via Getty Images
By —

Matthew Lee, Associated Press

By —

Deb Reichmann, Associated Press

By —

Edith M. Lederer, Associated Press

U.S. demands restoration of U.N. sanctions against Iran

World

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will demand Thursday that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed against Iran, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, a move that follows America’s embarrassing defeat to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

The administration’s insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the stage for a contentious dispute. It’s possible that the U.S. call will be ignored by other U.N. members — an outcome that could call into question the U.N. Security Council’s ability to enforce its own legally binding decisions.

“It’s a snap back,” Trump said Wednesday.

Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to New York on Thursday to present the U.S. demand to reimpose the sanctions, accusing Iran of significant non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Trump administration wants to reimpose all international sanctions that had been eased under that deal. Other nations claim the U.S. has no standing to make the demand because the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal two years ago.

“Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

By —

Matthew Lee, Associated Press

By —

Deb Reichmann, Associated Press

By —

Edith M. Lederer, Associated Press

