Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

U.S. tells UN it is officially leaving Paris climate deal

World

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has told the United Nations it has begun the process of pulling out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that he submitted a formal notice to the United Nations. That starts a withdrawal process that does not become official for one year.

Pompeo’s statement touted America’s carbon pollution cuts and called the Paris deal an “unfair economic burden” to the U.S. economy.

Nearly 200 nations signed the climate deal in which each country provides its own goals to curb emissions of heat-trapping gases that lead to climate change.

The U.S. is the first nation to pull out of the deal. Agreement rules prevented a country from pulling out in the first three years after the Nov. 4, 2016, ratification.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 04 Appeals court rules Trump’s tax returns can be handed over

  2. Read Nov 04 Hispanic man burned with acid says attacker accused him of invading U.S.

  3. Read Nov 04 WATCH: Panels release first transcripts from closed-door interviews

  4. Read Nov 01 Google bought Fitbit. What does that mean for your data privacy?

  5. Read Nov 04 Justice Department sends letter to publisher of anonymous book on Trump’s presidency

The Latest