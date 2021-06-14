Ukraine president says nation is ready to join NATO

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he wanted some “specifics” on whether his country can join NATO.

“We have an ongoing war and it’s proof if we are ready to join,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press and other foreign news agencies.

Russia strongly opposes NATO membership for Ukraine, which would bring the alliance close to western Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Zelensky to meet with him in Washington in July and the Ukrainian president said he intends to talk there about U.S. military and economic support, which Ukraine relies on.

“The United States has the opportunity to really support Ukraine economically. It’s not only about money, but about investments, about the opening of various enterprises,” Zelensky said.

