WATCH: Britain’s Prince Charles gives statement at COP26 climate summit in Glasgow

Great Britain’s Prince Charles spoke at the COP 26 United Nations Climate Change Conference on Monday, telling leaders that the “hopes of the world are upon you.”

“I know you all carry a heavy burden on your shoulders and you do not need me to tell you that the eyes and hopes of the world are upon you to act with all dispatch and decisively, because time has quite literally run out,” said Charles.

The heir to the British throne issued a plea to the representatives of over 200 countries to come together to “create the environment that enables every sector of industry to take the action required.”

Charles, a long-time champion of environmentalism, said the solution to the threats of climate change is “radically transforming our current fossil fuel-based economy to one that is genuinely renewable and sustainable.”

The hope is that countries can curb carbon emissions enough to keep global warming as close to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as possible.

Environmentalists and scientists have described the U.N. conference as the world’s “last best hope” for nailing down commitments to limit the global rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial average.