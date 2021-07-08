WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks on Afghanistan policy as US withdraws troops

President Joe Biden is expected to give a policy speech Thursday about Afghanistan, as American troops plan to fully withdraw from the country by September 11.

The speech is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Also on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that most British troops have left Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the U.K. and other Western countries sent troops into Afghanistan.

This story is developing and will be updated.