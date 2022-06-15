WATCH LIVE: Defense Secretary Austin and Gen. Milley hold news briefing after Ukraine meeting

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will hold a news briefing Wednesday after a meeting in Brussels of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Austin arrived in Brussels Tuesday where he presided over the meeting in which the group weighed the next steps in aiding Ukraine’s stand against Russia’s invasion.

Russian forces in the past few weeks have pressed hard to capture Ukraine’s eastern industrial Donbas area, which borders Russia and is made up of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Russian troops control about 80 percent of the fiercely contested eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it but Ukrainian authorities are still trying to evacuate the wounded, a regional official said Tuesday.

If Russia prevails in the battle of Donbas, it will mean that Ukraine loses not only land but perhaps the bulk of its most capable military forces, opening the way for Moscow to grab more territory and dictate its terms to Kyiv.

A Russian failure, however, could lay the grounds for a Ukrainian counteroffensive – and possibly lead to political upheaval for the Kremlin.