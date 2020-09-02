What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Department of Defense commemorates 75 year anniversary of WWII’s end

World

TOKYO (AP) — World War II ended 75 years ago, but not all countries commemorate it on the same day.

Watch the event in the video player above.

Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

It’s known as V-J Day in some countries. But some nations mark Aug. 15 as the war’s end, the day Japan’s emperor made a speech announcing the surrender.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 26 How to keep conspiracy theories from ruining your time with family

  2. Watch Aug 31 What legal standing do armed civilian groups at protests have?

  3. Read Sep 02 WATCH LIVE: Trump designates Wilmington, N.C., as nation’s first World War II Heritage City

  4. Read Aug 31 How Canada got universal health care and what the U.S. could learn

  5. Read Sep 01 COVID-19 has eroded confidence in the U.S. health care system

The Latest