WATCH LIVE: House Foreign Affairs hearing on new national security law in Hong Kong

The House Foreign Affairs committee will hear testimony on what Beijing’s new national security law means for democracy, free speech, trade, and other issues in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong police made their first arrests Wednesday under a new national security law imposed a day earlier by China’s central government, as thousands of people defied tear gas and pepper pellets to protest against it.

Police said nine people were arrested under the law, including a man with a Hong Kong independence flag and a woman holding a sign displaying the British flag and calling for Hong Kong’s independence. Others were detained for possessing items advocating independence. Further details were not immediately available.

