WATCH LIVE: IMF director discusses economic effects of coronavirus

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Coronavirus Coverage
Watch live
Essential FAQ
U.S. coronavirus map
Listen: Special podcast episode
Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood
The International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, talks about the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.
Watch the discussion in the video player above.
Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Watch
Apr 26
Louisville musicians make a song for the city amid crisis
Watch
Apr 26
How the coronavirus is delaying life-altering surgeries
Watch
Apr 14
The problem with thinking you know more than the experts
Read
Apr 26
Dutch students complete Atlantic crossing forced by virus
Read
Aug 12
An 11-year-old changed election results on a replica Florida state website in under 10 minutes
World
Apr 27
By Candice Norwood
Nation
Apr 27
By Associated Press
Politics
Apr 27
Politics
Apr 26
By Zeke Miller, Associated Press
By David A. Lieb, Mike Schneider, Associated Press
Economy
Apr 26
By Joyce M. Rosenberg, Associated Press
By Michelle L. Price, Associated Press
Health
Apr 26
By Nicole Winfield, Associated Press
By Elaine Ganley, Nicolas Garriga, Associated Press
World
Apr 26
By Aleksandar Furtula, Associated Press
By Joseph Wilson, Geir Moulson, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.