WATCH LIVE: Obama speaks at COP26 climate talks

President Barrack Obama is delivering remarks at the COP26 climate talks on Monday on the progress that has been made in the five years since the Paris Agreement took effect.

Obama will begin speaking at 9 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

Last week, Obama took part in a session on Pacific islands, at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, seeking higher commitments from world leaders to help the islands, some of which are at risk of disappearing as the oceans rise.

Speaking to the gathered crowd, Obama –who was raised in Hawaii– described the islands as representing “the canary in the coal mines” with regard to showing the rest of the world the very real problems that climate change will cause.

Rising sea levels has become a serious concern for many island nations.

Obama said how proud he was of the commitment the U.S. government and President Joe Biden have made in tackling climate change and stressed the responsibility of wealthy nations in helping more vulnerable countries in tackling environmental issues.

“Those of us who live in big wealthy nations, those of us who help to precipitate the problem, we have an added burden to make sure that we are working with and helping and assisting those who are less responsible and less able, but are more vulnerable to this oncoming crisis,” the former US president said.

He finished by quoting a Hawaiian proverb which translates as “‘unite to move forward,” confirmation of his desire for the leaders of all nations to come together to tackle the climate change problem.

The two-week climate talks are at their midpoint, after Biden and scores of other global leaders launched the summit last week with pledges of action and calls for more.

The U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, is the former American president’s first since he helped deliver the triumph of the 2015 Paris climate accord, when nations committed to cutting fossil fuel and agricultural emissions fast enough to keep the Earth’s warming below catastrophic levels.

Climate summits since then have been less conclusive, especially as the U.S. under President Donald Trump dropped out of the Paris accord. President Biden has since rejoined.