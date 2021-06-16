WATCH LIVE: Putin holds news conference after meeting with Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a press conference in Switzerland on Wednesday after an hours-long meeting with President Joe Biden.

Watch Putin’s remarks in the video player above.

With stern expressions and polite words before the cameras, Biden and Putin plunged into hours of face-to-face talks at a lush lakeside Swiss mansion.

It was a highly anticipated summit at a time when both leaders say relations between their countries are at an all-time low. Biden called it a discussion between “two great powers” and said it was “always better to meet face to face.” Putin said he hoped the talks would be “productive.”

The Biden White House is looking to move toward a more predictable relationship and to attempt to rein in Russia’s disruptive behavior. A key goal for Putin is negotiating a tense status quo that would protect Moscow’s vital interests.