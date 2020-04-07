WATCH LIVE: Secretary of State Pompeo holds news briefing

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold a news briefing on April 7.
Pompeo’s remarks are expected to begin at 10:20 a.m. EDT. Watch them in the player above.
Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.
