WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing as Russia claims capture of Bakhmut

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller will hold a news briefing on Monday as Russia claims it has won control of Ukraine’s eastern city of Bakhmut after a grinding nine-month conflict.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

Ukrainian officials acknowledge they control only a small part of Bakhmut. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Monday that Ukrainian troops hold some areas in its southwestern outskirts, while fighting continues for the strategic heights in the northern and southern parts of the suburbs.

“The offensive potential of the enemy has been significantly reduced. Huge losses have been inflicted on the enemy. We have gained time for certain actions, which will be revealed later,” Maliar said.

Ukraine says their fighters played a key role in their strategy of exhausting Russian forces. And they say their current positions surrounding Bakhmut will let them strike back inside the 400-year-old city.

READ MORE: Why Ukraine is waging a brutal war of attrition against Russia over Bakhmut

“Despite the fact that we now control a small part of Bakhmut, the importance of its defense does not lose its relevance,” said Col.-Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, who commands Ukraine’s ground forces. “This gives us the opportunity to enter the city in case of a change in the situation. And it will definitely happen.”

The fog of war made it impossible to confirm the situation inside Bakhmut. Russia’s Defense Ministry said fighters of the Wagner private military contractor, backed by Russian troops, had seized the city. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the city was not being fully occupied.