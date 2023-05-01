WATCH LIVE: State Department holds news briefing as Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
News Desk
News Desk
Samy Magdy, Associated Press
Samy Magdy, Associated Press
Leave your feedback
State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel is set to hold a briefing on Monday.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.
The briefing comes as Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, potentially in Saudi Arabia, the top U.N. official in the country said on Monday, even as the two sides clashed in the capital of Khartoum despite another three-day extension of a fragile cease-fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more