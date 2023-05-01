By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: State Department holds news briefing as Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate

World

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel is set to hold a briefing on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

The briefing comes as Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, potentially in Saudi Arabia, the top U.N. official in the country said on Monday, even as the two sides clashed in the capital of Khartoum despite another three-day extension of a fragile cease-fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

