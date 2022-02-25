WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing amid Russian attack on Ukraine

State Department spokesman Ned Price is expected to hold a news briefing on Friday afternoon as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch Price’s remarks in the player above.

The briefing comes after President Biden announced new sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Biden held back from imposing sanctions on Putin himself and from disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT international banking system.

Price spoke with PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff on Thursday to discuss Biden administration’s response.

“Our goal now is to prevent what we are seeing from becoming this all-out war, what would be a costly, devastating war for Ukraine, for the Ukrainian people, but also for Russia and the Russian people,” Price said. “Russians will be coming home in body bags. Russians may not see that on state-run television. They may not see their fellow citizens marching in the streets.”