WATCH LIVE: Talking about the Holocaust in the 21st century

Fred de Sam Lazaro
This live event begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on January 26, 2023. Watch in the player above.
Join us as PBS NewsHour’s Fred de Sam Lazaro partners with Peter Osnos to moderate a discussion to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.
From the event’s description:
The panelists will delve into the conditions that allowed the ripening and spread of antisemitism in the years leading up to the Holocaust, and they will bring home the relevance of those circumstances today.
Remembering: Talking About the Holocaust in the 21st Century is part of the Under-Told Stories Forum, an annual lecture event informed by the work of the Under-Told Stories Project and PBS NewsHour. The project’s goal is to enhance public understanding of pressing global issues through the stories of ordinary people that vividly illustrate their relevance.
Fordham University and the Under-Told Stories Project of the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, in partnership with the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York, invite you to a special observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Moderators:
Fred de Sam Lazaro, Correspondent/Director, The Under-Told Stories Project
Peter Osnos, Founder, PublicAffairs Books
Panelists:
Judy Woodruff, Senior Correspondent, PBS NewsHour
Magda Teter, Shvidler Chair in Judaic Studies, Fordham University
James Loeffler, Jay Berkowitz Professor of Jewish History, University of Virginia
Linda Kinstler, Author of Come to This Court and Cry: How the Holocaust Ends
Special Guest:
Eva Paddock, Educator and One of “Winton’s Children” Rescued from Czechoslovakia on the Eve of World War II
Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.
