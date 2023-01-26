WATCH LIVE: Talking about the Holocaust in the 21st century

This live event begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on January 26, 2023. Watch in the player above.

Join us as PBS NewsHour’s Fred de Sam Lazaro partners with Peter Osnos to moderate a discussion to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.

From the event’s description:

The discussion will begin with a screening of Fred de Sam Lazaro’s 2022 PBS NewsHour segment on the children’s book Nicky & Vera: A Quiet Hero of the Holocaust and the Children He Rescued. Written and illustrated by Peter Sís, it tells the story of Nicholas Winton, the “British Schindler,” who helped 669 children escape Czechoslovakia just before Nazi occupation.

The panelists will delve into the conditions that allowed the ripening and spread of antisemitism in the years leading up to the Holocaust, and they will bring home the relevance of those circumstances today.

Remembering: Talking About the Holocaust in the 21st Century is part of the Under-Told Stories Forum, an annual lecture event informed by the work of the Under-Told Stories Project and PBS NewsHour. The project’s goal is to enhance public understanding of pressing global issues through the stories of ordinary people that vividly illustrate their relevance.

Fordham University and the Under-Told Stories Project of the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, in partnership with the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York, invite you to a special observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Moderators:

Fred de Sam Lazaro, Correspondent/Director, The Under-Told Stories Project

Peter Osnos, Founder, PublicAffairs Books

Panelists:

Judy Woodruff, Senior Correspondent, PBS NewsHour

Magda Teter, Shvidler Chair in Judaic Studies, Fordham University

James Loeffler, Jay Berkowitz Professor of Jewish History, University of Virginia

Linda Kinstler, Author of Come to This Court and Cry: How the Holocaust Ends



Special Guest:

Eva Paddock, Educator and One of “Winton’s Children” Rescued from Czechoslovakia on the Eve of World War II