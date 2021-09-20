WATCH LIVE: United Nations General Assembly 2021 — Day 1

The 76th United Nations General Assembly is expected to begin Tuesday morning. U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to speak as the two leaders work to settle increased tensions.

The event is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET.

Pressure keeps building on increasingly anxious world leaders to ratchet up efforts to fight climate change and it’s coming to a boil this week at the United Nations.

For the second time in four days, world leaders will cajole each other to make deeper cuts of emissions of heat-trapping gases and give poorer countries more money to develop cleaner energy and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change.

“I’m not desperate, but I’m tremendously worried,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told The Associated Press in a weekend interview. “We are on the verge of the abyss and we cannot afford a step in the wrong direction.”

So today Guterres and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson are hosting a closed door session with 35 to 40 world leaders to get countries to do more leading up to the huge climate negotiations in Scotland in six weeks.

Those negotiations in the fall are designed to be the next step after the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement.

This comes after Friday when U.S. President Joe Biden convened a private forum to coax leaders to act now on climate.

“We are rapidly running out of time,” Guterres said at Biden’s forum. “There is a high risk of failure” of negotiations in Glasgow.

This week’s focus on climate change comes at the end of another summer of extreme weather disasters, including devastating wildfires in the U.S. West, deadly flooding in the U.S., China and Europe, a drumbeat of killer tropical cyclones worldwide and unprecedented heat waves.

Getting some kind of success in emission cut pledges or financial help during the week of United Nations sessions would ease the path to an agreement in Glasgow, just as early announcements of pollution curbs did in 2015, especially those from China and the United States, experts said. Now those two nations are key again and making matters worse, Guterres said, .their relationship is “totally dysfunctional.”

As the leaders meet, activists, other government leaders and business officials gather in New York City for Climate Week, a giant cheerleading session for action. And throughout the week the push is on the rich nations, the G-20, to do more.

A U.N. report Friday showed that current pledges to cut carbon the world on a path toward 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.9 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming since pre-industrial, which shoots way past even the weaker Paris goal of limiting warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

“That is catastrophic,” Guterres said in the interview. “The world could not live with a 2.7 degree increase in temperature.”

On finance, Guterres is pushing for rich nations to fulfill their longtime pledges of $100 billion a year in climate aid to poor nations, with at least half of that going to help them cope with the impacts of global warming. So far, the world is falling about $79 billion a year short, according to a new study by Oxfam. Funding to cope with climate change’s impacts fell 25 percent last year for small island nations, “the most vulnerable of the vulnerable,” he said.