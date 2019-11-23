WATCH: Nick Schifrin interviews National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien

NewsHour Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent Nick Schifrin interviews National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien at the annual Halifax International Security Forum. Amid ongoing global foreign policy challenges, and with a White House embroiled in an impeachment inquiry, Schifrin discusses with O’Brien how he handles coordinating national security policy for President Trump.
