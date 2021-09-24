WATCH: South Sudan addresses the U.N. General Assembly

A decade after South Sudan gained its independence, the country is still working to settle a conflict agreement with its neighbor to the north.

Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, one of five vice presidents of South Sudan, and the country’s first woman to hold the position, spoke to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

De Mabior said there is an urgent need in the country to build a unified army, and warned about the expected withdrawal of Ethiopian peacekeeping forces.

“We are determined to learn from the past and look forward to engaging in a constructive dialog, revitalized cooperation and being more effective in pursuing our shared objectives,” she said.

