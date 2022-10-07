WATCH: State Department says U.S. is working to provide humanitarian aid to Haiti

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Friday that the U.S. is considering a request for a humanitarian corridor to restore the distribution of fuel within Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

The U.S. is coordinating with Haiti’s prime minister and other international partners to determine how best to provide additional support.

“We strongly condemn those who continue to block the distribution of fuel and other necessities to Haitian businesses,” he said.

The chaos has led Haiti’s government to request the help of international armed forces to deal with the situation.

The State Department also applauded the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia following talks in Prague to ease tensions between the two longtime adversaries.

Armenia agreed to “facilitate a civilian EU mission alongside the border with Azerbaijan,” according to a joint statement released early Friday, following a meeting on the margins of a European summit.

The EU mission will start in October for a maximum of two months.

Last month, Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiated a cease-fire to end a flare-up of fighting that killed 155 soldiers from both sides.