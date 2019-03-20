What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Theresa May says it’s ‘high time’ UK lawmakers approve a Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May says she has “great personal regret” that the UK won’t leave the European Union with a deal next week and it’s time for her country’s lawmakers to decide what they want to do about Brexit.

In an address to the nation late Wednesday, May outlined three choices she said remain for Parliament: approving her deal with the EU, going forward with a no-deal Brexit on March 29 or not leaving the EU.

May asked the EU on Wednesday to postpone the UK’s departure until June 30. She says she will not allow a much longer delay while she is leading the British government.

The leaders of the remaining member countries could consider her request at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

European Commission President Donald Tusk, the summit’s host, said Wednesday a short extension is possible on the condition that Parliament approves the Brexit deal it has rejected twice.

