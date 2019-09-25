What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump and Japan’s Abe sign 1st stage of trade deal

World

President Donald Trump has announced the “first stage of a phenomenal new trade agreement” with Japan.

It’s not immediately clear from Trump’s comments on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly what that “first stage” includes.

But Washington and Japan — which is the world’s third largest economy — have been in long, sometimes contentious negotiations on a trade deal.

There’s reportedly been considerable behind-the-scenes wrangling because of Japan’s concern about the possibility of future U.S. tariffs on Japanese auto exports.

Trump says Japan will open new markets to approximately $7 billion in U.S. agriculture products, including beef, pork, wheat, cheese, corn, wine and more.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 25 Read the full White House notes describing Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president

  2. Read Sep 25 WATCH: Rep. Gaetz says Pelosi was ‘catfished’ into Trump impeachment move

  3. Read Sep 25 WATCH: Schiff says Trump call with Ukraine president was a ‘shakedown’

  4. Read Jul 26 Third Parties in the U.S. Political Process

  5. Read Sep 25 9 ways the Arctic and oceans are in ‘unprecedented’ trouble, according to latest IPCC report

The Latest