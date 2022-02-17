WATCH: U.S. Defense Secretary Austin holds news conference amid Ukraine talks

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are expected hold a joint press conference on Thursday amid talks examining new ways to bolster the defenses of nations on the organization’s eastern flank.

The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine is fueling one of Europe’s biggest security crises in decades.

Over two days at NATO headquarters in Brussels, defense ministers were to discuss how and when to rapidly dispatch troops and equipment to countries closest to Russia and the Black Sea region should Moscow order an invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his counterparts also plan to weigh the possibility of stationing troops longer-term in southeast Europe, possibly starting later this year.

The troops would mirror the presence of some 5,000 service members that have been stationed in allies Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland on a rotating basis in recent years.

Russia is estimated to have amassed around 60% of its entire land forces and a significant portion of its air force to the north and east of Ukraine, as well as in neighbouring Belarus.

Over the last two days, Russia has said that it was returning some troops and weapons to bases, but NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the allies saw no concrete sign of a drawdown and concern that that Russia might invade Ukraine persists.

Russia poses no direct security threat to any NATO country, but the alliance is concerned about the fallout from any conflict in Ukraine, like a surge of people fleeing fighting across European borders, or possible cyber and disinformation attacks.