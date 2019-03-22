What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

White House says Islamic State territory in Syria eliminated

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — The White House says that all Islamic State held territory in Syria has been “100 percent” eliminated.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday that President Donald Trump was briefed about the development by acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.

Trump has been teasing the victory for days.

Sanders showed reporters a map of Iraq and Syria that showed that the terror group no longer controlled any territory in the region.

