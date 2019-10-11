WATCH: White House says Turkey could face new sanctions

The White House is putting Turkey on notice that it could face new “powerful sanctions” and that the U.S. will “shut down the Turkish economy” if Ankara goes too far in its incursion against the Kurds in northern Syria.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the White House on Friday the U.S. hopes it will not have to use its new, expanded sanctions authority President Donald Trump has authorized.

Trump has been criticized for pulling back U.S. forces from northern Syria before Turkey’s offensive into Syria against Kurdish forces it sees as terrorists. The U.S. backed the Kurdish forces that fought against Islamic State fighters and has guarded thousands in detention centers.

Mnuchin said it’s important that Turkey not allow a “single” IS fighter to escape.