One federal appeals court has weighed in on the Trump administration's immigration ban, and should another appeals court in another region of the country offer a competing view, it could send the debate to the U.S. Supreme Court. To discuss the legal ramifications of the immigration ban, University of Texas Law School Professor Steve Vladeck joins Hari Sreenivasan.
Together, Syria's immediate neighbors of Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan host the majority of Syrian refugees who have fled their war-torn homeland in the past six years. During the last 24 hours, refugees with approved visas to come to the U.S. have started boarding flights again. Reporter Jane Arraf in Jordan's capital Amman joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype.
President Donald Trump’s executive order last week banning refugees and immigrants from seven countries, including Syria, has ignited mixed feelings among some of the 4,200 Syrian residents who live in eastern Pennsylvania.
Continue reading
On this edition for Saturday, Feb. 4, the Trump administration's ban on immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries is on hold nationwide following Friday's restraining order by a federal court judge. Later, armed Arizona citizens are patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border because they say the government has failed to secure it. Alison Stewart anchors from New York.
Entering President Donald Trump's third week, only five members of his cabinet have been sworn in, including the secretaries of State, Defense, Homeland Security, and Transportation. The heads of 15 other departments are awaiting Senate confirmation. In addition, hundreds of staff positions remain vacant. Roll Call Reporter Niels Lesniewski joins Alison Stewart from Washington to discuss.
Friday on the NewsHour, the Trump administration levies new sanctions against Iran. Also: Rolling back Obama-era regulations from Wall Street to the environment, the next phase of the fight in Mosul, Mark Shields and David Brooks analyze week two of the Trump presidency, a film about race in America told through James Baldwin and a Muslim Marine who tells people to ask him anything.
In our news wrap Friday, President Trump signed an executive order directing the Treasury Department to look for ways to roll back the Dodd-Frank Act's regulations, and signed a memorandum aimed at blocking a retirement savings regulation that makes brokers put clients' interests first. Also, the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added 227,000 new jobs.
New U.S. sanctions were applied to people and companies tied to Iran's ballistic missile program. The National Security Adviser released a statement saying that the international community has been "too tolerant of Iran's bad behavior" and that the administration wouldn't tolerate "provocations." Hari Sreenivasan talks to Karim Sadjadpour of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
President Trump punctuated his first two weeks in office with a push to begin deregulating the financial industry. Meanwhile, Congress is using a seldom-used law to target recent rules set by the Obama administration, including environmental protections and gun control. William Brangham and Lisa Desjardins join Judy Woodruff for a closer look.
Iraqi forces, backed by U.S. support, have retaken one side of the city of Mosul. Now a military offensive to recapture the rest of the city — where hundreds of thousands of civilians are still trapped — is expected to start at any time. And yet, a short distance away, signs of life are returning to the city. Special correspondent Jane Ferguson and videographer Alessandro Pavone report.
Continue reading