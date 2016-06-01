  • FILE PHOTO -- A demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/File Photo - RTSHG6J
    PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode Jan. 15, 2017
    January 15

    On this episode for Sunday, Jan. 15, breaking down the tradition of using the first 100 days of presidency as a benchmark for future success. Later, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is considering whether it should make kratom, a painkiller and psychoactive drug, illegal and trends from a Pew Research Center survey of 8,000 police. Alison Stewart anchors from New York. Continue reading

    What happens if kratom becomes illegal?
    January 15 BY  

    The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has received thousands of comments on whether it should make kratom, a popular painkiller, illegal. Continue reading

    PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode Jan. 14, 2017
    January 14

    On this edition for Saturday, Jan. 14, President-elect Donald Trump calls for new directions on U.S. policies toward Russia and China. Also: A camp for homeless U.S. military veterans gets community support in Arizona, why President Obama failed to close the Guantanamo Bay prison, and London’s first Muslim mayor is breaking barriers. Alison Stewart anchors from New York. Continue reading

    Why Obama failed to close Guantanamo
    January 14

    In his 2008 run for the White House, President Barack Obama promised to shut down the prison for suspected terrorists in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and on his second full day as president he issued an executive order to close it within a year. Eight years later, that has not happened, though the number of people imprisoned there has dropped from 242 to 55. Carol Rosenberg of the Miami Herald joins Alison Stewart. Continue reading

    Sadiq Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, on connecting citizens
    January 14

    Sadiq Khan worked as a human rights lawyer and as a member of the British Parliament before he was elected mayor of London in May, making history as the first Muslim to serve in the position. Khan is also the first Muslim to lead any Western capital city. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent David Tereshchuk interviewed Khan for the PBS program “Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.” Continue reading

    Homeless veterans take refuge at Arizona encampment
    January 14

    A camp in Tucson, Arizona, serves about 20 homeless people, the majority of them U.S. military veterans seeking shelter, food, camaraderie and refuge from the streets. The camp, run by the group Veterans on Patrol, has grown with the help of donations from local companies and residents. Mitchell Riley reports for Arizona Public Media. Continue reading

    PBS NewsHour full episode Jan. 13, 2017
    January 13

    Friday on the NewsHour, President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks put distance between his views and their own. Also: How eight years of Obama’s foreign policy shaped the Middle East, Mark Shields and David Brooks on the week’s news, a new film recounts the horror and courage displayed in the Boston Marathon bombing. Continue reading

    News Wrap: Justice Department finds widespread bias by Chicago police
    January 13

    In our news wrap Friday, the U.S. Justice Department charged that Chicago’s police have been violating people’s rights for years. The department found widespread use of excessive force and racial bias against blacks and Latinos. Also, President-elect Donald Trump aimed fresh fire via Twitter at reports that Russia has compromising information on him. Continue reading

    Hearings reveal Cabinet nominees’ views at odds with Trump
    January 13

    At their confirmation hearings, many of the opinions voiced by the president-elect’s nominees were very different from what Mr. Trump proposed during the campaign. From Sen. Jeff Sessions’ position on waterboarding to retired Gen. James Mattis’ take on the Iran nuclear deal, nominees made it clear that the administration will have a diversity of opinions. Steve Inskeep reports. Continue reading

    What we still don’t know after a week dominated by Russia questions
    January 13

    Russia loomed over this week’s congressional hearings. What kind of investigation is needed to look into unverified reports that Russia has information on the president-elect? And why didn’t the White House do more early on to stop Russian hacking? Steve Inskeep speaks with David Ignatius of The Washington Post, who has been compiling unanswered questions about each of the players. Continue reading