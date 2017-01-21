On this edition for Saturday, Jan. 21, President Donald Trump began his first day in office as people marched in support of women’s rights in cities across the world. Also, a breakdown of the president’s inaugural speech. And, will Congress reform how it does business? Two former members have hopes for bipartisanship. Alison Stewart anchors from New York. Continue reading
As President Donald Trump was sworn into office on Friday, his inaugural address was seen as a potential guide for his administration's policy outlook. Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Alison Stewart to break down the takeaways from Inauguration Day and what to expect from Trump in his first days in office.
So far, the Senate has confirmed two of President Donald Trump's cabinet-level appointees: Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelley, both former Marine Corps generals. But many vacancies on the Trump administration's national security team remain. POLITICO correspondent Michael Crowley joins Alison Stewart from Washington, D.C., to discuss.
One day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated, thousands of people joined the Women's March in Washington, D.C., and other demonstrations around the world to advocate for reproductive, immigration, racial equality and worker's rights. The NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano reports from the main event in D.C.
As President Donald Trump begins his first days in office, he joins a Congress that has been divided by partisanship in recent years. The NewsHour Weekend's Megan Thompson sat down with two recently retired members of the House of Representatives from both sides of the political aisle to discuss the challenges they faced and their advice for other lawmakers.
On Saturday, thousands of people will participate in the Women’s March on Washington, the
largest protest event around the inauguration of President Trump. Here are the stories of several people who traveled to Washington, D.C. by plane and car to attend the march.
Friday on the NewsHour, Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. We analyze the events of Inauguration Day as the nation's political power shifts. Also: Scores of inauguration protesters are arrested while inauguration attendees explain their support, a preview of the Women's March and White House photographer Pete Souza looks back.
Donald Trump started his day with a tweet, declaring, "the work begins!" It was Inauguration Day in Washington, where despite traditions of democracy and civility, political divisions were still on display. Judy Woodruff and William Brangham offer a look at the day's events, and John Yang weighs in on his view of the inauguration.
It's Day One of the Trump presidency. After the pomp of the day's ceremony, what should we take away from the actions and rhetoric of the new president? Judy Woodruff gets reaction to President Trump's unorthodox Inauguration Day speech and the broader outlook for his administration from syndicated columnist Mark Shields, New York Times columnist David Brooks and others.
Continue reading
While many people ventured to the National Mall on Friday to cheer the new president, other groups were not so celebratory. Protests erupted across Washington, D.C., as opponents of President Trump expressed their disapproval, sometimes clashing chaotically with police and leaving damage in their wake. Jeffrey Brown reports.
Continue reading