On this edition for Saturday, Dec. 31, the number of people killed by police in the United States dropped slightly in 2016, and DNA testing is bringing clarity to some in the African-American community. Also, learn how one journalist is facing PTSD after years of covering traumatic events. Alison Stewart anchors from New York. Continue reading
Friday on the NewsHour, Vladimir Putin slams U.S. expulsion of diplomats but says he will not follow suit. Also: A Syrian cease-fire is holding, the political analysis of David Brooks and David Corn, the year’s best songs, looking back at the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, a reprise of a book about poverty and housing in America, and a singer’s self-doubt. Continue reading
In our news wrap Friday, Russian president Vladimir Putin slammed U.S. sanctions and the expulsion of Russian diplomats over election-season hacking attacks, but said he would not answer in kind by expelling U.S. diplomats. Also, a fragile cease-fire appeared to hold across Syria, but sporadic violence between rebels and troops was reported near Damascus and the central province of Hama. Continue reading
On Friday, President Vladimir Putin slammed U.S. plans to retaliate for Russia’s election hacking but said he would not toss out U.S. diplomats in turn. Hari Sreenivasan sits down with Andrew Weiss of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace to discuss Putin’s aggressive tactics on the world stage, harassment of American personnel in Moscow and the future of U.S.-Russia relations. Continue reading
What were the best songs and biggest musical trends of 2016? Jeffrey Brown sits down with Mikael Wood of the Los Angeles Times and NPR’s Ann Powers to discuss their top picks. Continue reading
Even though K-12 education is largely a female enterprise, men dominate the chief executive’s office in numbers that look especially bleak given that the pool of talent is deep with women. Continue reading
DC’s new paid family leave is one of the most generous in the nation. But economist Harry Holzer worries the policy could have unintended consequences and hurt the women it’s trying to help. Continue reading
Thursday on the NewsHour, the Obama administration strikes back, issuing new sanctions on Russia for meddling in the U.S. Also: A Russian-brokered cease-fire in Syria, the global economic outlook of a newly tapped Trump adviser, how a California county is managing the growth of marijuana, the best movies and performances of 2016 and letters to Gwen Ifill from female journalists of color. Continue reading
In our news wrap Thursday, President Obama announced a range of actions meant to punish Russia for election meddling, including sanctions on Russian intelligence services and top officials in the unit that ordered the hacks. Also, Iraqi security forces launched the second phase of their offensive to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group. Continue reading
The Obama administration wanted to send a message to Russia and top levels of its government: there will be consequences for election meddling and other aggressions. Hari Sreenivasan speaks with Lisa Monaco, special assistant to the president, about the intended impact of the retaliatory measures announced by President Obama. Continue reading