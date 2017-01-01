“[This poem] looks at the emptiness of American Exceptionalism and concepts of our ‘greatness’ but by talking about the name Jennifer… a quintessentially American name,” said Adair-Hodges, who said the poem came out of “thinking about names as signifiers” — not just of cultures but also of specific time periods and value systems. Continue reading
-
-
Over the past 75 years, the racial gap in economic rank has narrowed sharply among men at the top of the earnings ladder, but changed very little among those at the middle and bottom. Continue reading
-
On this episode for Sunday, Jan. 8, President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees prepare for their Senate confirmation hearings this week. Later, a look at the debate over incarcerating juveniles as adults. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York. Continue reading
-
The people who organized the country’s biggest prison strike against what they call modern-day slavery have planned a protest of corporate food service company Aramark.
Continue reading
-
On this edition for Saturday, Jan. 7, a Florida airport reopens the day after a mass shooting. Also, what happens now following U.S. intelligence assessments on Russian influence on the presidential election? Later, learn how the state of Kentucky offers a preview of a debate over the Affordable Care Act. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York. Continue reading
-
The Affordable Care Act has brought insurance coverage to millions of low-income Americans. But with President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress vowing to repeal the law, its future is uncertain. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Chris Bury traveled to Kentucky, a state with one of the biggest drops in uninsured residents since the law went into effect. Continue reading
-
The Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe is one of hundreds of Native American tribes that remain unrecognized by the federal government. Continue reading
-
China’s ivory ban seems an environmental victory. But, Beijing hasn’t detailed the fate of the nation’s massive legal and illegal stockpiles. Continue reading
-
Friday on the NewsHour, a gunman’s shooting rampage at the Fort Lauderdale airport killed at least five and wounded eight others. Also: Intelligence agencies released their report on Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, we speak with Secretary of State John Kerry, the political analysis of Shields and Brooks, urging Americans to eat local fish and why we lack black male teachers. Continue reading
-
At the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a gunman killed at least five people and wounded eight others Friday before police captured him. William Brangham speaks with Feature Story News’ Steve Mort, who was at the airport soon after the attack, about what he saw in the immediate aftermath and what we know about the suspect, Esteban Santiago. Continue reading