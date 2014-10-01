On this edition for Sunday, Jan. 29, federal judges halt a portion of President Trump’s order banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim nations as protestors of the ban take to the streets. Also, analysis on the executive order and other actions taken during the president’s first 10 days in office. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York. Continue reading
-
-
The U.S. admitted 12,500 Syrian refugees in 2016, but President Donald Trump’s executive order Friday indefinitely bans any more from entering the U.S. NewsHour Weekend Correspondent Megan Thompson reports on how the Trump administration’s policy has left some refugees already in the country very concerned. Continue reading
-
In April, Texas became the latest state to ban people in prisons from having a social media account, saying it could be a threat to security. Continue reading
-
The U.S. economy has slowed since the 1990s, but in the final month of President Obama’s term, 156,000 jobs were added and unemployment held at 4.7 percent. As President Donald Trump took office last week, the Dow Jones closed above 20,000 points for the first time. Wall Street Journal Reporter Nick Timiraos joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington, D.C., to break down the state of the economy. Continue reading
-
On this edition for Saturday, Jan. 28, confusion at airports around the world as President Donald Trump’s executive order bans refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. And, as the president plans to renegotiate NAFTA, a free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, many business owners and politicians in Texas are in favor of the deal. Alison Stewart anchors from New York. Continue reading
-
On Friday night, travelers were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City if they came from one of the seven, predominantly Muslim countries that President Donald Trump has listed on an immigration ban. Nicholas Kulish, one of the reporters who broke the story for The New York Times, joins Alison Stewart from the airport to talk about the ramifications of the policy. Continue reading
-
In his first week in office, President Donald Trump’s actions have had particular significance in Chicago. The president signed an executive order withholding federal grant money from “sanctuary cities,” which includes Chicago, and said he would “send in the Feds” if the city’s leaders fail to reduce violence. USA Today reporter Aamar Madhani joins Alison Stewart to discuss. Continue reading
-
President Donald Trump announced this week his plan to renegotiate NAFTA, a free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, citing a loss of jobs in the U.S. But many business owners and politicians in Texas, which shares a border with Mexico, favor the deal. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Lisa Desai reports. Continue reading
-
Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Trump bans refugees from Syria and halts immigrants from other Middle Eastern nations. Also: The British prime minister’s first trip to the White House, tens of thousands march against abortion with support from the vice president, Mark Shields and David Brooks analyze the week’s news and an Asian-American comedian on everyday racism. Continue reading
-
President Trump acted on one of his most polarizing promises, signing an executive action to curb the admission of refugees, including an indefinite ban on accepting refugees from war-torn Syria. Lisa Desjardins offers a roundup of news from the White House, including a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa Day and a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
Continue reading