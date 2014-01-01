Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Trumps orders a border wall and moves to crack down on illegal immigration. Also: The president’s unsubstantiated claims that millions voted illegally, silencing federal agencies’ public communications, a meeting to outline the GOP agenda, using psychedelic drugs to treat illness and remembering Mary Tyler Moore. Continue reading
In our news wrap Wednesday, President Trump signed two executive orders at the Department of Homeland Security, ordering construction of a Mexican border wall, and taking other actions aimed at illegal immigration. Also, the White House distanced itself from reports that it may order a major review of how how terror suspects are handled, including renewed use of banned interrogation methods.
Trump's presidency is sparking fears that bring new relevance to the dystopian novel, particularly because of how Trump uses language, Orwell experts say.
Republican lawmakers are attending an annual retreat to outline an ambitious agenda to accomplish in the next 200 days, and to set the tone for collaboration with President Trump. Judy Woodruff talks with Lisa Desjardins, reporting from Philadelphia, on possible plans to pay for a border wall, major divisions on how to move forward on health care and more.
For C.J. Hardin, an Army veteran, dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder is an everyday feat. After years of pills and therapy failed to help his disorder, Hardin knew he needed an alternative. So he turned to a surprising substitute that's at the forefront of a revolution in neuroscience and medicine: psychedelics like MDMA and psilocybin. Science correspondent Miles O'Brien reports.
Why are Medicare Part B premiums different for a married couple if they have identical Medicare insurance plans? Journalist Phil Moeller explains.
Economist Terry Burnham predicted that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would hit 5,000 before it hit 20,000. With the Dow hitting 20,000 today, Burnham discusses how he got it so wrong.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, while President Trump signs another flurry of executive actions, the Senate grills his picks to run the nation's budget and health care. Also: A shifting U.S. environmental policy starts with the Dakota Oil Pipeline, life after the Oval Office for former presidents, the effect of having police in schools and an unconventional movie musical racks up Oscar nominations.
In our news wrap Tuesday, President Trump breathed new life into two controversial pipeline projects that were halted under the Obama administration. Also, the United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled that British Prime Minister Theresa May will have to get Parliament's approval before she starts the process of Brexit.
President Trump's selection for secretary of health and human services took his turn before a Senate committee on Tuesday. Similar to last week's hearings, Rep. Tom Price faced tough questions on the Affordable Care Act. The president's pick for budget director, Rep. Mick Mulvaney, was pressed on the sustainability of social security. Lisa Desjardins talks with John Yang.
Continue reading