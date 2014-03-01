Friday on the NewsHour, the Trump administration levies new sanctions against Iran. Also: Rolling back Obama-era regulations from Wall Street to the environment, the next phase of the fight in Mosul, Mark Shields and David Brooks analyze week two of the Trump presidency, a film about race in America told through James Baldwin and a Muslim Marine who tells people to ask him anything. Continue reading
In our news wrap Friday, President Trump signed an executive order directing the Treasury Department to look for ways to roll back the Dodd-Frank Act's regulations, and signed a memorandum aimed at blocking a retirement savings regulation that makes brokers put clients' interests first. Also, the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added 227,000 new jobs.
President Trump punctuated his first two weeks in office with a push to begin deregulating the financial industry. Meanwhile, Congress is using a seldom-used law to target recent rules set by the Obama administration, including environmental protections and gun control. William Brangham and Lisa Desjardins join Judy Woodruff for a closer look.
James Baldwin was one of the nation's most prominent novelists, social critics and civil rights activists of the 20th century. Now his critiques of racism and segregation are the subject of a new Oscar-nominated documentary titled, "I Am Not Your Negro." Jeffrey Brown sits down with director Raoul Peck to discuss his tribute to a man he sees as a civil rights prophet.
Standing on a city street, Mansoor Shams holds a sign that reads: "I'm a Muslim and a U.S. Marine. Ask anything." The former Marine has been traveling around the nation, inviting those curious to ask him about his experiences. NewsHour joined Shams in Baltimore to listen in on his discussions and hear why he's so eager to discuss his faith with strangers.

Congressional Republicans plan to reintroduce a bill aimed at protecting religious groups and individuals who oppose same-sex marriage.

Mansoor Shams believes that one-on-one dialogue with other Americans about his faith is crucial to combating Islamophobia.
North Carolina's legislature tried to strip power from the new governor. Will other states do the same?
A similar post-election power grab isn't likely to happen in New Jersey and Virginia, the only two states with gubernatorial races this year, officials said.
Thursday on the NewsHour, President Trump vows to drastically change the way church and state are separated during political campaigns. Also: What we know about a deadly raid by Navy SEALS in Yemen, how the president's aggressive approach affects world leaders, the economic hurdles to replacing Obamacare, a woman's mission to help girls in Liberia and a letter to U.S. presidents who owned slaves.
President Trump used the annual National Prayer Breakfast to reignite an old campaign promise: to change the tax code to allow churches and other tax-exempt groups to openly campaign for political candidates. John Yang reports on that and more.