58th Inauguration
January 21, 2017
Live: Massive crowds at worldwide women's marches protest Trump
Why these women are marching

This group joined the Women's March from Antarctica
  • Hundreds of thousands march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington, DC, U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston - RTSWR2W
    PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode Jan. 21, 2017
    January 21

  • U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office as his wife Melania (L) and daughter Tiffany watch during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTSWIY6
    Takeaways from Inauguration Day
    January 21

  • U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor nominee Michael Flynn attends the inaugural parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in earlier as the 45th President of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - RTSWLIJ
    What we know about Trump’s national security team
    January 21

  • Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - RTSWQJD
    People across the world rally for women’s rights
    January 21

  • Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are sworn in on the House floor on the first day of the new session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
    Retired House members discuss the challenges of partisanship
    January 21

  • A woman looks on as she takes part in a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in front of Trump Tower in New York on November 10, 2016. / AFP / KENA BETANCUR (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)
    January 20  

    On Saturday, thousands of people will participate in the Women’s March on Washington, the
  • U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office as his wife Melania (L) and daughter Tiffany watch during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTSWIY6
    PBS NewsHour full episode Jan. 20, 2017
    January 20

  • US President Donald Trump takes the oath of office with his wife Melania and son Barron at his side, during his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RTSWIGZ
    Trump offers vision for his presidency: ‘only America first’
    January 20

  • panel2
    How did President Trump fare in his first day on the job?
    January 20

    It’s Day One of the Trump presidency. After the pomp of the day’s ceremony, what should we take away from the actions and rhetoric of the new president? Judy Woodruff gets reaction to President Trump’s unorthodox Inauguration Day speech and the broader outlook for his administration from syndicated columnist Mark Shields, New York Times columnist David Brooks and others.
  • People rally against U.S. president-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang - RTSWCWM
    Anti-Trump protests break out across D.C.
    January 20

    While many people ventured to the National Mall on Friday to cheer the new president, other groups were not so celebratory. Protests erupted across Washington, D.C., as opponents of President Trump expressed their disapproval, sometimes clashing chaotically with police and leaving damage in their wake. Jeffrey Brown reports.
