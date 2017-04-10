Here’s the full list of 2017 Pulitzer Prize winners

The Pulitzer Prize awards for excellence in journalism and the arts produced in 2016 were awarded at 3 p.m. EST Monday. This is the 101st year of the contest.

There are 14 categories for journalism, included reporting, photography, cartooning, criticism and commentary, and seven categories for the arts, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, drama and music.

The New York Daily News and ProPublica won the award for public service for its investigation into abuses in the New York City Police Department’s enforcement of eviction laws, which disproportionately affected poor communities. The award for breaking news reporting went to the East Bay Times, for its coverage of a fire in Oakland, California, at an art warehouse known as Ghost Ship. The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold won the national reporting award for his coverage of the charitable giving practices of then-presidential nominee Donald Trump, for which he employed the help of Twitter.

“In recent years the focus has been on the decline of newspapers large and small,” said Pulitzer Prize Administrator Mike Pride, who announced the winners. “Yet the work that wins Pulitzer prizes reminds us that we are not in a period of decline in journalism. Rather we are in the midst of a revolution.”

The New York Times won the most Pulitzers — two — for its international reporting on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s efforts to spread Russia’s influence abroad, and for C.J. Chivers’ feature writing on a Marine’s post-war descent into violence.

In the arts, Colson Whitehead won the fiction prize for his novel “The Underground Railroad,” which blended fantasy with tragic American history. In the history category, Heather Ann Thompson won for “Blood in the Water,” an account of the 1971 prison uprising at Attica, whose inmates seized the prison to demand better living conditions.

Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat,” a story of an industrial town in decline, won for best drama. And the book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” which exposed troubling eviction practices in the U.S., won for best nonfiction.

The full list of 2017 winners:

In journalism

• Public Service: New York Daily News and ProPublica, for its investigation into NYPD eviction enforcement practices

• Breaking News Reporting: The staff of the East Bay Times, for its coverage of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire

• Investigative Reporting: Eric Eyre, from the Charleston Gazette-Mail, for his reporting on the flood of opioids into West Virginia

• Explanatory Reporting: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and The Miami Herald, for its reporting on offshore tax havens in the Panama Papers

• Local Reporting: The Salt Lake Tribune staff, for its coverage of sexual assault on campus

• National Reporting: David Fahrenthold of the Washington Post, for his coverage of the charitable giving practices of then-presidential nominee Donald Trump

• International Reporting: The New York Times staff’s reporting on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s efforts to spread Russia’s influence abroad

• Feature Writing: C.J. Chivers’ feature writing on a Marine’s post-war descent into violence.

• Commentary: Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal, for her columns during the divisive presidential campaign

• Criticism: The New Yorker’s Hilton Als, for his reviews on the subjects of gender, sexuality and race

• Editorial Writing: Art Cullen of The Storm Lake Times, for his editorials challenging corporate interests in Iowa

• Editorial Cartooning: Jim Morin of The Miami Herald, for his prose and wit

• Breaking News Photography: Daniel Berehulak, a freelance photographer, for his photos of violence in the Philippines

• Feature Photography: E. Jason Wambsgans of the Chicago Tribune, for his photography of a 10-year-old boy after surviving a shooting

In books, drama & music

• Fiction: “The Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday), for exploring the country’s history of slavery in both realism and allegory

• Drama: “Sweat,” by Lynn Notttage, which explored workers in an industrial town searching for the American dream

• History: “Blood in the Water” by Heather Ann Thompson (Pantheon), which explored the 1971 Attica prison uprising and police brutality

• Biography or Autobiography: “The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land in Between,” by Hisham Matar (Random House), an elegy for home and a father

• Poetry: “Olio,” by Tyehimba Jess, for its exploration of memory, race and identity

• General Nonfiction: “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” by Matthew Desmond, which investigated the mass evictions in the U.S. after the financial crash

• Music: “Angel’s Bone” by Du Yun, an operatic work about human trafficking