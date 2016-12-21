Unveiling the long-hidden story of the Attica prison takeover

201956 201960 201960 Unveiling the long-hidden story of the Attica prison riot In September 1971, Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York became the site of a bloody uprising that would shock the nation. Over several days, some 1,300 inmates seized parts of the prison, demanding better living conditions. Heather Ann Thompson documents the untold story in her new book, “Blood in the Water,” and joins Jeffrey Brown to discuss the truth about the riot's violent end. disabled 2365919913 rQGJ9DH4jak 201879 201860 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/investigations-reveal-startling-scope-lead-drinking-water/ Investigations reveal startling scope of lead contamination On Tuesday, Michigan’s attorney general filed new criminal charges in Flint’s lead contamination case. But Flint is not alone. Reports from both USA Today and Reuters find that lead contamination is widespread, affecting some millions of Americans, usually in rural communities with small water systems. Judy Woodruff speaks with Laura Ungar, the lead reporter on the USA Today investigation. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/RTX2CVJ1-320x196.jpg 2365919312 JP6H-QWL0DI 201861 201854 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-turkish-police-detain-seven-russian-ambassador-assassination/ News Wrap: Seven detained in Russian ambassador killing In our news wrap Tuesday, Turkish police detained seven people in connection to the assassination of Russia’s ambassador, Andrei Karlov, who was shot dead Tuesday at an art gallery. Also, in Syria, buses evacuated more people from east Aleppo, as the Syrian army warned that it’s about to enter the last rebel enclave. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTX2VV2X-320x196.jpg 2365919227 hU8cUyWIeZA 201768 201767 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-electoral-college-confirms-election-donald-trump/ News Wrap: Electoral College confirms election of Trump In our news wrap Monday, the Electoral College confirmed Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential race. Mr. Trump was on track for 304 electoral votes, losing two defectors in Texas. Hillary Clinton lost four in Washington state. Also, state legislators in North Carolina appear ready to repeal a law that curbs protections for transgender people. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTX2VPWQ-320x196.jpg QWBHkQmlDss