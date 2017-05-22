  • SUBSCRIBE
For this 98-year-old baker, sharing dessert makes life sweet

May 22, 2017 at 6:15 PM EDT
Leo Kellner is a piemaker with a purpose. Seeking something to do with his days, the 98-year-old began baking after the death of his wife. He now donates his baked goods to friends and others in need, and is training a young friend to take over for him. Special correspondent Dennis Kellogg of public television station NET reports from Hastings, Nebraska.
