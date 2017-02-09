  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics

Why the 9th Circuit Court rejected Trump’s immigration ban appeal

February 9, 2017 at 7:45 PM EST
A federal appeals court has refused to reinstate President Trump's immigration order in a unanimous decision on Thursday. Mr. Trump called it "a political decision" and tweeted, "SEE YOU IN COURT." Marcia Coyle of The National Law Journal joins Judy Woodruff to offer a recap of what the judges concluded and what’s next for the Trump administration’s case.
RELATED
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT