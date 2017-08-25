225638 225629 225629 Why America is wrestling with Confederate monuments How should Americans remember the past and confront the deep wounds of slavery? The events of recent weeks have intensified a national conversation about Confederate monuments, with calls to remove them from public spaces. William Brangham talks to Peniel Joseph of the University of Texas, W. Fitzhugh Brundage of the University of North Carolina, Pierre McGraw of the Monumental Task Committee. disabled 3004134071 eNQ8F72Olh0 225644 225640 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/texas-prepares-life-threatening-hurricane-harvey/ Texas prepares for ‘life-threatening’ Hurricane Harvey Hurricane Harvey is bearing down on the Gulf Coast of Texas, with sustained winds of 120 miles an hour and the potential to intensify. The storm could prove the most powerful the U.S. has seen in more than a decade. Lisa Desjardins reports then Judy Woodruff speaks with Edward Rappaport, acting director of the National Hurricane Center, and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg about preparations. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1D7AP-1-320x196.jpg 3004134356 ZbxVfDH6Zvk 225566 225538 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/uss-indianapolis-wwii-navy-ship-dramatic-history-finally-rediscovered/ How the USS Indianapolis was finally rediscovered In our NewsHour Shares moment of the day, after more than seven decades, the remains of one of the worst U.S. Naval disasters in history has been found, thanks to a wealthy philanthropist, historian and a state-of-the-art research vessel. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/shares2-320x196.jpg 3004094276 nxLO-EqNvOw 225532 225521 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-texas-gulf-coast-braces-hurricane-harvey/ News Wrap: Texas Gulf Coast braces for hurricane ‘Harvey’ In our news wrap Thursday, the Texas Gulf Coast is bracing for a major hurricane. The storm, dubbed “Harvey," could have winds of up to 125 miles per hour when it comes ashore. Also, the California Supreme Court upheld a ballot measure approved by voters last year to expedite the legal process leading up to an execution. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1D7AP-320x196.jpg 3004090450 IMTW2xuhuQE