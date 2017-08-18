  • SUBSCRIBE
With Bannon out, how will the White House change?

August 18, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
Chief strategist Steve Bannon ended his tenure at the White House Friday, yet another departure in a string of top staff firings. Bannon has been credited with helping President Trump win the 2016 election and has played a controversial role in the administration. Hari Sreenivasan discusses the ouster with Washington Week's Robert Costa.
