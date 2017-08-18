With Bannon out, how will the White House change?
August 18, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
Dionne and Ponnuru on Bannon's White House exit: Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. and Ramesh Ponnuru of National Review join Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the week's news, including Stephen Bannon getting pushed out of the White House, how criticism over his response to Charlottesville has affected the Trump presidency and what national turmoil over racism means for party politics.

Bannon gives 'astonishing' interview to liberal magazine: Stephen Bannon has an outsized influence yet is rarely heard from in the press. This week, journalist Robert Kuttner of The American Prospect got an unexpected phone call from the embattled White House chief strategist, during which he contradicted the president's North Korea strategy and more. John Yang talks with Kuttner and Joshua Green, author of "Devil's Bargain," about Bannon's interview.

Does Trump's Charlottesville response drive division?: Editor Chris Buskirk of American Greatness and Karine Jean-Pierre of Moveon.org join John Yang to discuss the national reaction to the violence in Charlottesville during a white nationalist rally, President Trump's controversial responses to the incident and signs of political fallout.
Chief strategist Steve Bannon ended his tenure at the White House Friday, yet another departure in a string of top staff firings. Bannon has been credited with helping President Trump win the 2016 election and has played a controversial role in the administration. Hari Sreenivasan discusses the ouster with Washington Week's Robert Costa.