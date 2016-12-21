  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > World

Berlin attack suspect is a ‘nightmare’ for authorities

December 21, 2016 at 6:50 PM EST
The manhunt stemming from Monday’s Christmas market massacre in Berlin has spread across Europe, and there’s a new suspect. His name is Anis Amri, and he is a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia. Judy Woodruff speaks with special correspondent Malcolm Brabant, who is in Berlin, about the suspect’s criminal history, the reward for information about him and increased surveillance in Germany.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT