Health > Social Entrepreneurship

Cervical cancer is most deadly in India. This program is trying to change that.

June 12, 2017 at 6:20 PM EDT
Cervical cancer afflicts a half million women across the world every year, but it's most deadly in India. For many Indian women, seeing a doctor is the last resort and an unaffordable luxury. A pilot program aims to change that with a low-cost testing and simple procedure, but hurdles remain to get women in the door. Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro reports.
