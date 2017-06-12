Cervical cancer is most deadly in India. This program is trying to change that.

218769 218775 218775 Putting cervical cancer screening in reach for Indian women Cervical cancer afflicts a half million women across the world every year, but it's most deadly in India. For many Indian women, seeing a doctor is the last resort and an unaffordable luxury. A pilot program aims to change that with a low-cost testing and simple procedure, but hurdles remain to get women in the door. Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro reports. disabled 3001774891 jHX3j4jZwJg 218220 218214 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/students-stutter-doesnt-stop-winning-crowd/ Student’s stutter doesn’t stop him winning over the crowd Trevor Acord hasn’t let a stutter stop him from being a leader and role model at his school. Communications Arts High School in San Antonio, Texas, produced this report as part of our Student Reporting Labs for our series Limitless. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/limit1-e1496794799930-320x196.jpg 3001592452 HerYcN3mTEI 217779 217793 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/alzheimers-looks-like-looks-like/ This is what Alzheimer’s looks like: ‘It looks like me’ What does it feel like to be diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease? Pam Montana and Chris Hannafan offer their Brief but Spectacular takes on what it means to live with the disease and how their worlds have changed. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/bbs1-e1496363615475-320x196.jpg 3001461315 bLzO1zVvglQ 217682 217659 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/part-2-science-nurturing-impact-premature-babies/ The science of nurturing and its impact on premature babies A long-term study on helping preterm babies, using the simplest of interventions, is showing signs of promise. In part two of our story, William Brangham explores the study's outcomes, as well as questions about the complex past of the doctor behind it. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/baby3-1-e1496275331524-320x196.jpg 3001414283 DlXAMal0K64